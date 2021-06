LCS fans might be reeling after the plethora of roster changes that have occurred across the league, but here’s another, courtesy of Evil Geniuses. EG announced today plans to move Academy jungler Contractz into the starting lineup for their match on Saturday against TSM. This time, however, this switch doesn’t seem to be cause for alarm—EG’s head coach Peter Dun said that the coaching staff wants to give Contractz a shot on the main stage after performing so well in the 2021 Proving Grounds, as well as putting up some impressive games in the Academy scene. Dun also said that Svenskeren will still be the team’s starting jungler for the 2021 Summer Split.