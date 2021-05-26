Watch LIVE: America, Can We Talk? 5/26/21
Wednesday May 26, 2021: Join us live for the first “America, Can We Talk?” episode on RSBN, hosted Debbie Georgatos. America Can We Talk is a show with a mission — to speak up for the extraordinary and unique greatness of America. Debbie talks about the top issues of the day facing America, often with insightful guests, always from the perspective of furthering that mission, and with the goal to inspire listeners to celebrate and embrace the liberty on which America was founded.rsbnetwork.com