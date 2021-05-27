Cancel
Cabot, AR

David Neil Hipp

Arkansas Online
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColonel David N. Hipp, (USANG Retired) 76, of Cabot passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. He was born March 1, 1945, in Nashville, Ark., to the late Charles David and Aloyise Hussey Hipp. David served in both the U.S. Army and the Air National Guard and retired after 33 years. David graduated from Magnolia High School Class of 1963 where he was an active member of band, and several clubs and organizations. He graduated from Southern State College (SAU), Magnolia. During high school and college David worked at local grocery stores and in the oil fields of Southern Arkansas.

