Lerone Perry
Lerone Perry, 42, of Jacksonville, passed May 18, 2021. Loving memories left to parents: Beverly Neely and Curtis Perry, children: Jarvius Settles, Ledarius Perry, Lerone Perry Jr., Dwight Perry, Traevione Perry, Antonio Perry, Sharonda Perry, Mychelle Jelks, Langston Perry, Lahmyah Perry, and Michelle Perry, grandmother: Rose Brown, siblings: Corzellis Neely, Levar Neely, Eric Perry, Daylon Perry, Curtis Perry Jr., Lamarcus Harden, LaRhonda Stackhouse, Sherial Kelly, and Chantel Perry. Three grandchildren. Lerone will lie in state May 28, 2021, 1-5 p.m., at Superior. Home going celebration May 29, 2021, 11 a.m., at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 1017 Ray Rd., Jacksonville. Superior Funeral Services, 5017 E. Broadway, North Little Rock, (501) 945-9922. Online guestbook: www.superiorfuneralservices.com.