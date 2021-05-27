Mary Catherine Clapper Phebus
Mary Catherine Clapper Phebus, 79, died at home early Friday morning in Fayetteville, Ark., where she had lived for the past 43 years. Mary was born in Duluth, Minn., on August 7, 1941, and passed on May 21, 2021. She worked at several universities, including the University of Minnesota, Stanford, Tulane, and the University of Arkansas. She also worked for the state attorney general in Baton Rouge, La., and was part owner of a bar in the Sierra Mountains of Calif.www.arkansasonline.com