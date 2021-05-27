Cancel
Fayetteville, AR

Mary Catherine Clapper Phebus

Arkansas Online
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Catherine Clapper Phebus, 79, died at home early Friday morning in Fayetteville, Ark., where she had lived for the past 43 years. Mary was born in Duluth, Minn., on August 7, 1941, and passed on May 21, 2021. She worked at several universities, including the University of Minnesota, Stanford, Tulane, and the University of Arkansas. She also worked for the state attorney general in Baton Rouge, La., and was part owner of a bar in the Sierra Mountains of Calif.

Fayetteville, ARnwaonline.com

Washington County marriage licenses

Braileigh Kelsie Morgan Belair, 30, and Kristan Whittley Jones, 31, both of Fayetteville. Caleb David Bonge, 23, and Nicole Grace Stripling, 24, both of Fayetteville. Michael Dean Booth, 37, and Sarah Courtney Graves, 36, both of Elkins. Vicente Paul Galvez, 58, and Guadalupe Del Carmen Galvez, 55, both of Springdale.
Fayetteville, ARArkansas Business

Woman-Run by Wright Lindsey Jennings Presents Kerri Elder

Kerri Elder is an accomplished entrepreneur and film producer who has significantly contributed to Arkansas’ economic development. With a background in investment banking and finance, Kerri moved to Fayetteville 30 years ago and founded the Elder Management Company, focusing on real estate and construction. In 2010, she expanded into the digital media industry alongside her son, Blake Elder. Their company, Rockhill Studios, produces award-winning films and continues to grow nationally. It is an established leader in the Arkansas film and TV industries.
Fayetteville, ARArkansas Online

Moment To Remember: Project memorializes three enslaved men

The Washington County Community Remembrance Project, in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Ala., will unveil a marker at 10 a.m. Saturday in Fayetteville's Oaks Cemetery venerating the lives and memorializing the deaths of Aaron, Anthony and Randall, three victims of racial terror in Washington County in 1856. A dedication and awards ceremony will follow at the Fayetteville Public Library from 12:30 until 4 p.m. and will feature food from Secondhand Smoke, local art, music from the St. James Baptist Church Youth Choir and the announcement of the winners of EJI's Racial Justice Essay Contest.
Bentonville, ARnwaonline.com

Thaden School celebrates first graduating class

BENTONVILLE -- Thaden School marked its first graduating class Friday with a commencement at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Twenty-eight graduates celebrated the school's milestone, said Clayton Marsh, founding head of school. "Everything has had a first," Marsh said of the young school. "This first commencement is a biggie."
Fayetteville, ARfreeweekly.com

Pilot Arts’ ‘Passion Project’: Women sing to their muses in new song cycle

For Missy Gipson, founder and executive director of Pilot Arts Theatre, things seem like they’re finally getting back to normal — or, at least, the new normal. She and her cast — all women — are currently in rehearsals for “Passion Project,” a song cycle written by Angela Sclafani that highlights the little-known achievements of 12 brilliant women and their groundbreaking work. This will be the first in-person performance presented by Pilot Arts since the pandemic began in March 2020.