Ocie Darlene Timmons
Ocie Darlene Timmons, age 92, passed away Saturday May 22, 2021, in Bentonville. She was born on February 9, 1929, in Edgemont, South Dakota, to Wesley and Lura (Bellon) Kinser. She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Robert Jewett, her second husband, William Timmons, step-son, Dennis Timmons, brother, Doyle Kinser, and sister, Mary Ellen Matthews. Darlene married her late husband, William in 1968. After a visit to the Northwest Arkansas area they decided to make the move in 1984 and settled in Rogers. She was a talented seamstress and had a love for animals.www.arkansasonline.com