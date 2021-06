The Oakland Athletics will meet the San Francisco Giants at the Oracle Park in San Francisco, California on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 9:45 PM EDT. The Athletics are 2-4 in their last 6 games this season. Oakland won the series finale against the Rangers to a score of 5-1. The team delivered 5 runs, 10 hits, and 4 RBIs. Matt Chapman scored the first point in the 1st inning. The winning point was delivered by Aramis Garcia in the 7th inning. The Athletics are 2nd in the AL West standings at a 46-31 record.