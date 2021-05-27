Cancel
Camden, AR

Vannie Mae Haygood

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVannie Mae Haygood, 75, of Camden, passed away at home with her loving family. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. Visitation will be Friday, May 28, 2021, at 12 noon, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, Camden, Ark. The funeral service will began at 1:00, immediately after the visitation. Services entrusted to HD Malone Funeral Home & Grief Counseling Center, 9910 Chicot Road, Little Rock, Ark., 72209, 501-246-4173. www.hdmalonefuneralhome.com.

Little Rock, AR

Anna Caryl Vanderford Garrett DillonSalansky

The Barn at Swepston Jones House in Crawfordsville was the setting at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 8, for the marriage of Anna Caryl Vanderford and Dr. Garrett Dillon Salansky. Officiating was Tim Caldwell of Fellowship Bible Church Midtown in Little Rock. Stephenie and Michael Vanderford of Little Rock are the...
Pulaski County, AR

Other days

• On being arraigned yesterday before C.S. Commissioner O.D. Longstreth on a charge of selling 15 vials of morphine to a federal agent, Armon Phillips of Pine Bluff and J.W. Mullinex of Memphis declared the vials contained nothing more than chalk magnesia. They were held on $500 bond, pending an analysis of the contents of the bottles, but when Mullinex secured his release on bond, he was arrested immediately by Deputy Sheriff Don Chenault on a state charge of obtaining money under false pretenses.
Little Rock, AR

Burglaries

The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included. Little Rock. 72205. •...
Arkansas State

3 die in wrecks on Arkansas roads Saturday

A 76-year-old North Little Rock woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 30 near Prescott, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Lizzie Knight was a passenger in a westbound 2012 Buick at 2:06 p.m. when it was struck by a 2015 Mack truck that was attempting to pass it, according to the report. The Buick traveled into the median and overturned, and Knight was ejected.
Arkansas State

Another Arkansas man arrested in U.S. Capitol insurrection

FLIPPIN, Ark. — Jon Thomas Mott of Flippin, Arkansas, has been arrested in connection to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January. Video recordings and police bodycam captured John Mott moving through the U.S. Capitol building, according to a law enforcement report. In one video, Mott is seen pushing...
Arkansas State

HSC celebrates Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month

In honor of Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month in May, Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton officially signed a proclamation to proclaim May —Arkansas Homemakers Extension Month in Hot Spring County Friday at the courthouse. Thornton read and signed the proclamation with Mary Reeves, president of Homemakers Extension Council for Hot...
Little Rock, AR

Notable Arkansans

He was born in 1892 in rural Scott County, near Waldron, and attended local public schools. When he graduated from high school, he enrolled in a business college in Fort Smith. To help pay his tuition and living expenses — and to enjoy free meals — he got a job in the dining room of a local hotel. He found he liked working in the hotel business, so when he finished school, he took a job with the Eastman Hotel in Hot Springs. There, he gained valuable experience tending to the expectations of affluent travelers who were used to the services enjoyed in the leading spas of Europe. He then moved on to employment as a clerk at what was then arguably the most exclusive hotel in Canada — the Queen's Royal Hotel in Niagara Falls, Ontario — and enhanced his education about fine hotel amenities.
Little Rock, AR
THV11

Vaccine clinic held Saturday hopes to honor lost loved ones

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No one expects you to be ready to do anything immediately after losing a loved one. "Why did I take the Pfizer vaccine," Denese Fletcher asked. "Because my sister died. That's why." Fletcher organized a vaccination clinic at Dunbar Community Center to honor her sister who...
Arkansas Online

Pulaski County notebook

The Humane Society of Pulaski County will hold its third annual Adorable Arkansas Pets Contest starting June 1, according to a Facebook post from the organization. The organization's post encouraged those interested in participating in the contest to gather their favorite pet photos. RE501 Realtor Partners will sponsor the contest,...
Little Rock, AR

Inspector who failed to catch interstate bridge crack fired

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An inspector who failed to discover a crack in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that prompted the span's closure has been fired, Arkansas …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Arkansas State

2 killed in Garland County motorcycle crash

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two people on a motorcycle were killed in Garland County Saturday afternoon after a driver failed to see them while making a left turn, according to the Arkansas State Police. Noel Vincent, 60, and Melinda Vincent, 63, were on a Harley Davidson driving west on Highway...
Arkansas State
The Associated Press

Four people die in three-vehicle collision near Batesville

BATESVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Four people died in a head-on collision near Batesville in northern Arkansas, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police. Kathy Smith, 58, of Batesville; Brenda Horn, 76, of Sulphur Rock; Donna Crabtree, 77, of Sulphur Rock; and Judy Knox, 78,of Halls, Tennessee died in the crash Friday afternoon on Highway 69, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.
Pulaski County, AR

REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded April 19-April 23:. Deena L. Burnett Bailey and The Deena L. Burnett Revocable Trust to Ahmed Ali and Noha Mohamed, Pt. SW 9-2N-13W, $1,500,000. Edward W. and Sarah K. Bailey to Ronald Matthew and Lauren Vandiver, 2412 N. Fillmore...
Little Rock, AR

Fire reported at Sims BBQ in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A popular barbecue staple in Little Rock caught fire on Friday, according to officials. The Little Rock Fire Department was called to Sims BBQ on Geyer Springs Road on Friday afternoon. When crews arrived, they reported flames coming through the roof of the restaurant. The fire...
Arkansas State

Silver Alert issued for missing Hot Springs man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old Hot Springs man. Arkansas State Police say that Lonnie Darrell Gillmore was last known to be at 2600 Central Avenue near Rocky’s Corner on Thursday around 12:15 p.m. Gillmore is described as 5-foot-8 and 105 pounds...
Jacksonville, AR

One seat contested in school election

Tuesday's election for the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board features a contested race between newcomers Theresa McClendon and Laura Walker, and uncontested runs for two other seats on the seven-member board. Lauren Martin is running unopposed for the Zone 1 seat now held by Richard Moss who is not running for...
Little Rock, AR
THV11

Little Rock police arrest man connected to homicide last fall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Justin Hines was arrested by Little Rock police Saturday morning in connection to a homicide that occurred last fall. According to police, Hines was charged with first degree murder in the death of Cortney Mays,. Hines was also charged with aggravated residential burglary, in the incident...