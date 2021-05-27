Vannie Mae Haygood
Vannie Mae Haygood, 75, of Camden, passed away at home with her loving family. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. Visitation will be Friday, May 28, 2021, at 12 noon, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, Camden, Ark. The funeral service will began at 1:00, immediately after the visitation. Services entrusted to HD Malone Funeral Home & Grief Counseling Center, 9910 Chicot Road, Little Rock, Ark., 72209, 501-246-4173. www.hdmalonefuneralhome.com.www.arkansasonline.com