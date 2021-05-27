Jerome "Pauly" Smith, 77, of Little Rock transitioned from his earthly life Sunday, May 23, 2021. He graduated from Scipio A. Jones High School and attended Arkansas Baptist College. Jerome served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. He had retired as an engineer after 30 years of employment with Union Pacific Railroad. After retirement Jerome worked part time at Walton Gateway Funeral Chapel and Ebony Wheels Motorcycle Club. He was a lifelong member of Warren Hill Missionary Baptist Church.