Mary Ann Osborn, age 82, formerly of rural Elk County, Kansas, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Hospice House in Hutchinson, Kansas. Mary was born June 9, 1938, in Wauneta, Kansas, to Ralph and Violet McAlister of rural Moline, Kansas. She grew up alongside eight siblings, attended school in Elk Falls, and graduated from Elk Falls High School. On September 1, 1957, she married Cecil Osborn. Together, they had three children, Marty, Randy, and Cathy. Mary was a home-maker until her children started school and then went to work at Claude-Mann & Associates in Wichita, Kansas, until moving to Garfield, Ark., on Beaver Lake. Then, she worked for Walmart Corporate until retiring. Mary and Cecil enjoyed their time with family and numerous friends and traveling. She was known for her wonderful cooking and making everyone's favorite when they visited.