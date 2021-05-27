Sandra Kaye Roberson
Sandra Kaye Roberson, 68, of Little Rock passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memory her siblings, Gary Fuller, Waymon Fuller, Sr., Harold Fuller, Aaron Fuller, Sr. (Tracy), Florida Hammonds, Gloria Brewer, Odistene Fuller; and a host of relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 30, 2021, 12 noon, Hardy Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, 5300 West 12th Street. Due to COVID 19, a mask is required. Professional services entrusted to Hardy Funeral Home, 5300 West 12th Street (501) 372-4129. www.hardyfuneralhomeinc.com.www.arkansasonline.com