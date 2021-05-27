Cancel
Little Rock, AR

Leah Ruth Dotson

Arkansas Online
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeah Ruth Dotson, passed away peacefully on May 21, at Baptist Health in Little Rock, Ark. She was born in Pine Bluff, Ark., on December 2, 1983, to Otis Lee Monk and Eleanor Monk. She was 37 years old, and is survived by her husband, Samuel Dotson Jr., her two daughters, two sons, and a host of family and friends. Walk-thru viewing will be Friday, May 28, from 1-5 p.m., at Watson Northcrest, North Little Rock, 501-812-5303. Service: Saturday, 12 noon, Rock City Harvest Church, 10225 Arkansas 107, Sherwood.

www.arkansasonline.com
