Hammond, LA

Charter panel eyes bonding changes

By RALEY PELLITTIERI staffwriter@hammondstar.com
Hammond Daily Star
 13 days ago

Amending the city charter to let the Hammond City Council take out loans, as provided by state law, came up for discussion Monday by the Hammond Charter Review Committee. Brennan Black, attorney at Foley & Judell said that under state law, city officials should be able to use their general authority and issue sales tax bonds because the voters have already approved the taxes. An attorney general’s opinion for the city in 2018 said one section in the city’s charter requires an election for the issuance of debt and another section contradicts that.

