Village of Tangipahoa has a population of about 700 during the week plus several hundred more on weekends between the hours of 2 and 4 a.m. Some of those 700 are of the mistaken opinion that the village has a 2 a.m. closing hour for businesses, including the Club 81 bar, which at 2 a.m. is just starting to get rocking. These mistaken people insist the law exists, and it is not being enforced.