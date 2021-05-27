Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Suzzane Turinsky Watts

Arkansas Online
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuzzane Turinsky Watts, 84, better known to many as Gangie, passed from this life on May 24th, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on July 13th, 1937, in Tulsa, Okla., to the late Iva Turinsky. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Watts; her brother, Al Turinsky, and her best friends in the entire world, Aggie and Charlene. She is survived by her daughters, Julia Benton (husband Darrell), Adriene Watts Rainey; grandchildren, Richard Cooper (wife Ivy Cooper), Samuel Cooper, Katie Rainey, Roy Rainey, Elizabeth Casteel (husband Sean Casteel), and Julian Moncho; as well as two great-grandchildren, many dear friends, and numerous adopted children and grandchildren throughout the years.

www.arkansasonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
State
Arkansas State
Little Rock, AR
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Aggie#Ruebel Funeral Home#Creator#True Suzie Fashion#Husband#Daughters#Grandchildren#Laughter#Tulsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Fashion
Related
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Anna Caryl Vanderford Garrett DillonSalansky

The Barn at Swepston Jones House in Crawfordsville was the setting at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 8, for the marriage of Anna Caryl Vanderford and Dr. Garrett Dillon Salansky. Officiating was Tim Caldwell of Fellowship Bible Church Midtown in Little Rock. Stephenie and Michael Vanderford of Little Rock are the...
Little Rock, ARPosted by
THV11

Vaccine clinic held Saturday hopes to honor lost loved ones

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No one expects you to be ready to do anything immediately after losing a loved one. "Why did I take the Pfizer vaccine," Denese Fletcher asked. "Because my sister died. That's why." Fletcher organized a vaccination clinic at Dunbar Community Center to honor her sister who...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Burglaries

The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included. Little Rock. 72205. •...