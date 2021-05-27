Suzzane Turinsky Watts, 84, better known to many as Gangie, passed from this life on May 24th, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on July 13th, 1937, in Tulsa, Okla., to the late Iva Turinsky. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Watts; her brother, Al Turinsky, and her best friends in the entire world, Aggie and Charlene. She is survived by her daughters, Julia Benton (husband Darrell), Adriene Watts Rainey; grandchildren, Richard Cooper (wife Ivy Cooper), Samuel Cooper, Katie Rainey, Roy Rainey, Elizabeth Casteel (husband Sean Casteel), and Julian Moncho; as well as two great-grandchildren, many dear friends, and numerous adopted children and grandchildren throughout the years.