A North Carolina man is “lucky to be alive” after being taken down from behind by a bobcat in his carport as he was unloading groceries earlier this month. Scott Jackson, who lives in Eastwood, about 65 miles southwest of Raleigh, was getting groceries from the back of his vehicle when he heard a growl and saw his chickens scatter. Then he looked down and saw the snarling bobcat underneath the back of his car, as reported by ABC11 WTVD.