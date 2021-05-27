Donald Duane Ferm

Kenneth “Kenny” Duane Simpson, 37, of Maidsville passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was welcomed with open arms by his paternal grandparents: Addison and Helen Simpson; and maternal grandparents: Dewitt and Irene Smith.He was born in Clarksburg on August 27, 1983, a son of Rusty Lee Simpson and Wilma Alice Smith Simpson.His sweet and easy going nature will be forever remembered by his parents, Rusty and Alice Simpson, of Weston; fiancé, Crystal Lattea Williams, of Walkersville; three children: Zeke, Emmalee, and Ella Simpson; five step-children: Ian, Zoe, Isaiah, Liam, and Luke Williams; one brother, Travis Simpson and wife, Angie, of Shepherdstown; and two nieces: Kayleeauna and Dyauna Simpson.Kenny graduated from Lewis County High School in 2001. He went on to graduate from West Virginia University with a Multidisciplinary Studies and Bachelor Degree in Art in 2007. Kenny then spent over 10 years employed with ERP Federal Mining and worked in Blacksville. With his strong work ethic he managed to climb from repairing equipment all the way up to a Journeyman Electrician. He was a member of the United Mine Workers and was a Christian by faith. In his youth, Kenny attended Message of Light Tabernacle and Haleville Union Mission Church. In his spare time, he loved taking his family camping and putting his Eagle Scout Troop #74 training to good use in Wild and Wonderful West Virginia. It also brought Kenny much joy taking his children to amusement parks and watching their faces light up while on the rides. He treasured his family and was a loving son, brother, uncle, fiancé, and most of all a loving father.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, 2021 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bob Hoover officiating. Interment will follow at Peterson Cemetery in Weston.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Kenneth Duane Simpson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.