Demonsai Deshawn Hopkins
Demonsai Deshawn Hopkins, 26, of Little Rock passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Ruby Singleton; a daughter, Dalaiha Hopkins; siblings, Devonte Hopkins, Steven Maxwell, Willie Calvin, Taneesha Summerville; and a host of relatives and friends. A visitation will be held today from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 a facial mask is required. Professional services entrusted to Hardy Funeral Home, 5300 West 12th Street (501) 372-4129. www.hardyfuneralhomeinc.com.www.arkansasonline.com