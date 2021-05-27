Demonsai Deshawn Hopkins

• On being arraigned yesterday before C.S. Commissioner O.D. Longstreth on a charge of selling 15 vials of morphine to a federal agent, Armon Phillips of Pine Bluff and J.W. Mullinex of Memphis declared the vials contained nothing more than chalk magnesia. They were held on $500 bond, pending an analysis of the contents of the bottles, but when Mullinex secured his release on bond, he was arrested immediately by Deputy Sheriff Don Chenault on a state charge of obtaining money under false pretenses.