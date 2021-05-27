Cancel
Little Rock, AR

Demonsai Deshawn Hopkins

Arkansas Online
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemonsai Deshawn Hopkins, 26, of Little Rock passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Ruby Singleton; a daughter, Dalaiha Hopkins; siblings, Devonte Hopkins, Steven Maxwell, Willie Calvin, Taneesha Summerville; and a host of relatives and friends. A visitation will be held today from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 a facial mask is required. Professional services entrusted to Hardy Funeral Home, 5300 West 12th Street (501) 372-4129. www.hardyfuneralhomeinc.com.

