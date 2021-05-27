Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sedgwick County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sedgwick by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 00:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sedgwick County in south central Kansas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1204 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eisenhower National Airport, or 6 miles southeast of Goddard, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Eisenhower National Airport around 1210 AM CDT. West Wichita and South Wichita around 1215 AM CDT. Downtown Wichita around 1220 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Maize, Eastborough, East Wichita, Northeast Wichita, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire and Kechi. This includes the following highways Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 0 and 22. Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 34 and 54. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Bel Aire, KS
City
Maize, KS
City
Wichita, KS
City
Valley Center, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
City
Kechi, KS
City
Park City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Maize Eastborough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Portland, ORNBC News

All time records fall as heat wave builds in Pacific Northwest

Oregon's largest city is likely to break another heat record Sunday after hitting an all-time high Saturday, forecasters said, after cities across the Pacific Northwest grappled with some of the hottest days in their history. Portland, Oregon, reached 108 degrees Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, beating its...
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.