Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 00:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sedgwick County in south central Kansas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1204 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eisenhower National Airport, or 6 miles southeast of Goddard, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Eisenhower National Airport around 1210 AM CDT. West Wichita and South Wichita around 1215 AM CDT. Downtown Wichita around 1220 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Maize, Eastborough, East Wichita, Northeast Wichita, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire and Kechi. This includes the following highways Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 0 and 22. Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 34 and 54. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH