Nvidia’s Next Major Wave Of AI Revenues

It is a good thing for Nvidia that most of the hyperscalers in the world – or at least the ones that matter – also have substantial public cloud businesses. While the hyperscalers can do anything they want to run their own applications, on any hardware that they want to buy or create, the cloud builders have to find the most generic compute that they can and try to get it to do as many kinds of legacy and new workloads as they can. And because of that, even those hyperscalers and cloud builders who are most proud of their own compute engines still have to buy a mega-buttload of Nvidia GPU accelerators to support HPC, AI, virtual desktop, video streaming, and rendering workloads.