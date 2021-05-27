Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Nvidia’s Next Major Wave Of AI Revenues

By Timothy Prickett Morgan
nextplatform.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a good thing for Nvidia that most of the hyperscalers in the world – or at least the ones that matter – also have substantial public cloud businesses. While the hyperscalers can do anything they want to run their own applications, on any hardware that they want to buy or create, the cloud builders have to find the most generic compute that they can and try to get it to do as many kinds of legacy and new workloads as they can. And because of that, even those hyperscalers and cloud builders who are most proud of their own compute engines still have to buy a mega-buttload of Nvidia GPU accelerators to support HPC, AI, virtual desktop, video streaming, and rendering workloads.

www.nextplatform.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jensen Huang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Nvidia Gpu#Nvidia Rtx#Public Cloud#Hpc#Ai#The New General#Arm Holdings#Mellanox Technologies#Asic#Ibm#Red Hat#Bluefield#Grace#Infiniband#Datacenter#Gaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

Why Nvidia's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are trading higher after Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $740 to $854. Over the past three months, the company's stock has rallied about 45%, setting a new 52-week high of $747.50. Nvidia is the leading designer of...
SoftwareWebProNews

AMD Scores Win as Google Cloud Chooses AMD EPYC Processors

AMD has scored a big win over rival Intel, as Google Cloud has selected the AMD EPYC processors to power its new family of Tau Virtual Machines (VMs). Intel has long been the dominant chipmaker in the data center industry, along with desktop and mobile computers, but missteps and mismanagement have opened the door for AMD. For its part, AMD’s latest chipsets have been providing superior performance to Intel, paving the way for AMD to make significant inroads in the desktop, mobile and gaming industries.
Softwarestateofpress.com

Google announces EPYC-based Tau virtual machines for Cloud – TechCrunch

Google claims the Tau family “leapfrogs” existing cloud VMs. The systems come in a variety of configurations, ranging up to 60vCPUs per VM, and 4GB of memory per vCPU. Networking bandwidth goes up to 32 Gbps, and they can be coupled with a variety of different network attached storage. “Customers...
ComputerseWeek

Laptop Comparison: Zbook Firefly vs. Dragonfly Max

I was returning the HP Dragonfly Max I had in for testing last month when HP sent me their new Firefly Workstation laptop. When I compared the prices as configured, they were close to each other. The Dragonfly Max was, as configured, $2,789, and the Firefly mobile workstation was $2,687. That’s only a $102 difference.
Softwaretechgig.com

Google selects 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors to launch first Tau VM instance

AMD EPYC processors enable Google Cloud to provide customers with industry-leading performance and price-performance for scale-out workloads. today announced T2D, the first instance in the new family of Tau Virtual Machines (VMs) powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors. According to. Google. Cloud, the T2D instance offers 56% higher absolute...
Businessinsidehpc.com

Lenovo Expands HPC System at Leibniz Supercomputer Center

Research Triangle Park, NC – Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, Intel and the Leibniz Supercomputing Center (LRZ) of the Bavarian Academy of Sciences and Humanities, announce Phase Two of the LRZ’s SuperMUC-NG supercomputer. The system will deliver high performance integrated solutions to the LRZ user community, utilising artificial intelligence to implement advanced simulations, modelling, and data analysis that will accelerate research to help solve humanity’s greatest challenges.
Softwarecitrix.com

Creating a modern digital workspace with Citrix and Microsoft Azure

Forrester Consulting finds a return on investment (ROI) of 153 percent for a model organization by leveraging the Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops service with Azure. Remote work and flexible work styles are here to stay as organizations embrace a distributed workforce. IT was forced to provide employees with on-demand access to virtually any kind of content from any device to survive the global pandemic in 2020. The new normal is a digital workspace that provides fast and secure access to apps, content, and data from anywhere and any device.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

How AWS, Google Cloud, IBM, Microsoft Azure Are Servicing Wall Street | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

Wall Street firms are turning to the public cloud for analytics, scalability, and innovation. AWS, Google Cloud, IBM, and Microsoft Azure are launching bank-specific business lines and offerings. Here’s how each company targets the finance sector and their value propositions. See more stories on Insider’s business page. Not all public...
BusinessMySanAntonio

VAST Grows Microsoft Partnership with Microsoft Cloud Gold Partner Status

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (PRWEB) June 17, 2021. VAST, a leader in Data Protection, IT Infrastructure Management, and Optimization of On-Premise and Cloud Computing Operations, has announced today it has achieved the Microsoft Cloud Platform Gold Partner Status. Microsoft Gold-Certified partners have a high level of competence and expertise with Microsoft...
Technologytechinvestornews.com

Nvidia Shield TV getting major Google TV-style overhaul

Nvidia has started to roll out a system update for Shield TV that overhauls the homepage and user interface to be much more like the Chromecast with Google[IMAGE]. Other Android TV devices have already made the switch, so it's great to see Shield TV catching up. The biggest changes include...
Computersaithority.com

Nebulon Introduces SmartInfrastructure Support for HPE Proliant Servers with AMD EPYC Processors

Nebulon Broadens Server Platform Choice to Include HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen 10 Plus Servers with AMD EPYC™ Processors for smartCore and smartEdge solutions. Nebulon, Inc., the pioneer of smartInfrastructure, server-embedded infrastructure software delivered as-a-service, announced Nebulon smartCore and Nebulon smartEdge solution support for the HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 Plus Server using the new 3rd Generation AMD EPYC Processor. With this announcement, Nebulon offers customers using HPE ProLiant servers a broad range of server options for their smartInfrastructure deployments.
ComputersHPCwire

Exxact Corporation Expands Workstation and Server Lines with New NVIDIA Ampere-Based GPUs

FREMONT, Calif., June 16, 2021 — Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and data center solutions, announced that it is now offering a wide selection of Valence and TENSOREX workstations and servers featuring the new NVIDIA RTX A5000, NVIDIA RTX A4000, NVIDIA A30, NVIDIA A10, and NVIDIA A16 GPUs. This new line of GPU-accelerated systems allows flexibility for researchers and designers to deliver unmatched performance across a variety of applications.
Softwareprunderground.com

Saitech Inc Channel Authorized NVidia GPU Solution Provider

If you are looking for a GPU for deep learning then you can have a look at the top picks of the Saitech Technologies that enterprises have chosen for running large-scale projects and data centers. Here is the list of the best GPUs in 2021 at Saitech Technologies, USA. Our...
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Gigabyte AMD X570S fanless PC chipset motherboards

Gigabyte has this week introduced its new fanless PC chipset cooling motherboards in the form of the X570S AORUS series, adopting 14 phases all-digital power supply of high-quality Intersil PWM controller with 60 Amps per phase DrMOS design together with 2.5 Gbps Ethernet connectivity. Designed to be used with the AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors the fanless PC motherboards feature enhanced DrMOS direct power design and 6 layers and above ultra cool PCB for higher stability.
Softwareaibusiness.com

Nvidia unveils Jetson AGX Xavier module for industrial AI deployments

The rugged system-on-module features 512-core Volta GPU with 64 Tensor Cores, two deep learning accelerators, Arm CPU, and more. Nvidia has launched a new compute module designed for AI systems in harsh, safety-critical environments. Nvidia’s Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial features up to four times more memory than the Jetson TX2i...
Softwarevmblog.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Passes Rigorous Splunk Engineering Tests for Kubernetes Operator with HPE Ezmeral

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced it is certified for the Splunk Operator for Kubernetes, which allows users to easily deploy and manage Splunk Enterprise in a Kubernetes infrastructure. The HPE Ezmeral Container Platform works with Splunk to make it simple for customers to collect, analyze, and act upon the untapped value of big data generated by their technology infrastructure, security systems, and business applications, delivering the insights to drive operational performance and business results. Together, HPE and Splunk create a single datastore that leverages open-source Kubernetes and S3, and is available as a fully managed as a service solution from HPE GreenLake.