Pennsylvania State

Pa. COVID-19 restrictions won’t end before Memorial Day, Gov. Tom Wolf says

By Ron Southwick, pennlive.com
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday that he won’t lift the COVID-19 restrictions until Memorial Day, despite requests to do so earlier. Earlier this month, Wolf said the state’s COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings would end on Memorial Day, May 31. Businesses, including restaurants and entertainment venues, can operate at full capacity starting Monday at 12:01 a.m. There will be no state-imposed limits on gatherings - including pro sports events - beginning on Memorial Day.

Public Healthheraldstandard.com

Gov. Wolf to lift COVID-19 mitigation on Memorial Day except for mask mandate

The Gov. Tom Wolf administration said on May 4 it will lift COVID-19 mitigation on Memorial Day with the exception of the face mask order. The face mask requirements will be lifted once 70% of adults are vaccinated against the virus and according to future guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Health Department said.
PoliticsUnion Leader

George F. Will: Pennsylvanians can begin a national reckoning of executive overreach

IN 1789, at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, Virginia’s Edmund Randolph warned that the presidency would be a “foetus of monarchy.” Today, something akin to monarchy is enthroned in Pennsylvania. On May 18, however, Pennsylvanians can prune its pretensions by amending their state’s constitution. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, most...
Public Healthbctv.org

Gov. Wolf Signs Renewal of COVID-19 Disaster Declaration to Aid in Recovery

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Tom Wolf signed a renewal of the Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic. “COVID-19 vaccinations have increased dramatically in recent weeks and we are making significant progress in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Wolf. “As previously announced, we are lifting all mitigation measures on Memorial Day, but we need just a little more time under this current disaster declaration to ensure that we do not risk valuable resources that will help Pennsylvania recover from the pandemic.
Public HealthDaily Item

Another arbitrary decision from governor

On Monday, crowd size limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings will increase in Pennsylvania. Two weeks later, on Memorial Day, the rest of the state’s mitigation orders — save for the mask mandate — will be lifted. This is good news. But it does make us wonder what will change...
PoliticsThe Tribune-Democrat

Wolf’s bid to end horse-racing subsidy faces long odds

A proposal by Gov. Tom Wolf to redirect about $200 million a year in subsidies that currently go to the horse-racing industry has the backing of animal rights and school funding proponents, but faces stiff opposition from the horse-racing industry, the agricultural industry lobby and rural lawmakers. Wolf first proposed...
Philadelphia, PAReporter

Guest column: Pennsylvanians can declare independence from Wolf’s unilateral orders

Pennsylvania is the birthplace of freedom. It was in Independence Hall in Philadelphia where our Founding Fathers gathered to debate and sign the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution — two of the greatest political documents ever written. The aims of these meetings were to protect the people of our great nation against the tyranny of an oppressive government and to ensure that future generations could walk as free people.
Harrisburg, PAwkok.com

AP: GOP Giving PA Voters Chance to Ease Governor’s Power

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican lawmakers across the country have tried to roll back the emergency powers that governors wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they ordered businesses shut, mask-wearing in public and students home for distance learning. Pennsylvania’s Legislature is now taking its case to the ballot. In the...
Pennsylvania Statebondbuyer.com

Pennsylvania measures underscore tussle over governors' emergency powers

The fracas between governors and legislatures over executive powers during the COVID-19 pandemic is reaching a new level in Pennsylvania — two proposed constitutional amendments. Keystone State voters on Tuesday will decide on two ballot measures that would limit the governor’s emergency disaster declaration powers and enable the state legislature...
York, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Gov. Wolf gets second vaccination dose

YORK, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf received his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Family First Health Center in downtown York on Monday. Dr. Asceline Go, vice president of Medical Services at Family First Health, administered the vaccine, according to a news release. “I am very pleased...
Montgomery County, PAReporter

Montgomery County shows signs of suppressing spread of the coronavirus

HARRISBURG — For the fourth consecutive week, Montgomery County and six neighboring counties in Southeast Pennsylvania recorded decreases in COVID-19 positivity rates and several met the preferred threshold indicating suppression of the virus, according to the latest week-to-week data compiled by state health officials. Montgomery County recorded a coronavirus positivity...
Pennsylvania StateReporter

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.