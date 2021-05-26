Governor Wolff states that 70% of adults in Pennsylvania have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that 70% of adults in Pennsylvania have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time. Pennsylvania is the tenth state in the United States to achieve this goal. Currently, 52.7% of the population over the age of 18 is fully vaccinated. Pennsylvania plans to lift mask obligations when 70% of the population over the age of 18 is fully vaccinated: “Since the beginning of the pandemic, Pennsylvania have been in the health of themselves and their loved ones. This selflessness is now reflected in federal vaccination rates. Vaccinations are our best defense against this deadly virus. In this tunnel It’s shining brightly ahead, but you have to keep going. Everyone attends the second vaccination appointment and plays your part in protecting individuals who can’t be vaccinated. We encourage you to take pride in this. ”Video above: WTAE medical contributor Dr. Arvind Venkat answers questions about COVID-19 vaccines All Pennsylvanians over the age of 12 are COVID-19. You are eligible to book a vaccine. Use the Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.