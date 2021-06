South Jersey Gas and the County of Cape May have informed the Borough of Avalon about required paving remediation work that will be conducted in the Borough through Friday, June 25th. This paving is to be done by a contractor hired by South Jersey Gas to do paving on streets in some neighborhoods where multiple work was being done, including gas main service and the installation of excess pressure valves. There will be no paving operations in Avalon past June 25th due to the volume of traffic in our community. South Jersey Gas’s contractor will return in the fall to do more paving operations on streets that were compromised by this work.