House and Senate Republicans — including all from Kentucky — overwhelmingly voted to not have a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection which was a direct attack on their workplace, costing the lives of police officers. It’s clear they fear former President Donald Trump will not regain power or, for some, their own roles in these events. It’s a good thing these cowards weren’t around after Pearl Harbor as they would not only have failed to hold Japan accountable but might well have given them a medal. And yes, ring kissing trips to Mar-a-Lago is rewarding these domestic terrorists. As Bob Dylan once asked: “How many times can a man turn his head and pretend that he just doesn’t see?”