Cherice “Queen Reesie” Harrison-Nelson debuts West African-inspired fashion line

By Brianna Navarre
offbeat.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe brilliant shades, painstakingly placed plumage, ornate and personalized insignias—the beaded and feathered suits of Mardi Gras Indians are as dynamic as the performances members who wear them. The art of “masking” and the costume fabrication that accompanies it figure prominently in life of Cherice “Queen Reesie” Harrison-Nelson. As a third-generation participant in the tradition and queen of the Guardians of the Flame Maroon Society, Harrison-Nelson has cultivated a rich aesthetic sensibility that she’s articulated in a West African-themed fashion line debuted in April 2021.

