On or about May 24, 2021 the Warwick Housing Authority will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the release of Capital Improvement Funds under Section 9 of the United States Housing Act of 1937, as amended (42 U.S.C. 1437), to undertake the following: Scattered Site Heating System Replacement, located at 50 Lawn Avenue, Warwick, Rhode Island. The purpose of the project is to replace the existing heating/boiler systems at this three (3) unit property, which is owned and operated by the Warwick Housing Authority). The estimated cost of the project is $40,000.00 (HUD Capital Improvement funds).