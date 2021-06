Learn Why You Should Leverage An eLearning Platform. The eLearning industry has grown as per the demand and is expected to grow up to 10% yearly. Many companies have started using eLearning courses to cater to the needs of people wanting to make a career in this field. eLearning is becoming more popular day by day. If you are also planning on starting an eLearning center, then you should know certain things before starting this business in order to succeed.