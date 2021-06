The tyre failures on Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll’s cars that sent both drivers into the wall at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix may have been caused by debris on the track in Baku, according to initial investigations by supplier Pirelli. Verstappen was close to victory when his his rear-left tyre blew on the long pit straight, causing him to crash out in dramatic fashion. Stroll’s day was also ended by a blowout of the same tyre earlier in the race. Pirelli boss Mario Isola said a full analysis will take place in Italy this week but indicated that debris was...