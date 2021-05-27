Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The world’s reflation party may be spoilt by China hitting the brakes

By Ambrose Evans-Pritchard
Telegraph
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW hat happens when torrid monetary and fiscal reflation in the West meets tighter credit and evaporating liquidity in China?. We will find out soon enough who calls the shots for world inflation in a globalised economy dominated by cross-border capital flows. We will also find out whether these two colliding forces moderate each other, or set off the sort of wild ructions in currency, commodity, and bond markets that make hedge funds salivate.

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#World Economy#War Economy#Currency Markets#Global Stock Markets#Commodity Markets#Global Markets#Capital Economics#Post Covid#Korean#German#The Biden Administration#The Federal Reserve#120bn#The Atlanta Fed#The Powell Fed#Jupiterian#Keynesian#Rbc Capital Markets#Anglo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Commodities
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Economybostonstar.com

World Bank upwardly revises SA's GDP outlook

The global economy is set to grow 5.6% this year, its fastest post-recession pace in 80 years, says the World Bank. The multilateral institution also revised SA's growth outlook from 3.3% to 3.5%. Despite recoveries, global output is expected to be 2% below pre-pandemic projections by the end of the...
Economyyicaiglobal.com

World Bank Lifts China's GDP Growth Forecast to 8.5% in 2021

(Yicai Global) June 9 -- The World Bank has upgraded its forecast for China to lead the global recovery by expanding its economy to the tune of 8.5 percent this year instead of the earlier estimate of a 7.9 percent increase. In 2022, the gross domestic product could rise 5.4...
StocksNBC San Diego

European Stocks Mixed as Global Markets Gear Up for U.S. Inflation Data

LONDON — European stocks were muted on Wednesday as investors prepare for the next reading of U.S. inflation due Thursday. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered just below the flatline by late morning, with basic resources shedding 1.5% while travel and leisure stocks added 0.8%. The quiet session for European markets...
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

Tesla Stock Hits Resistance Even As China Sales Roar Back In May

Tesla (TSLA) sales in China rebounded in May, amid growing government scrutiny and global chip and battery shortages. Tesla stock dipped. China Passenger Car Association data shows Tesla sold 33,463 EVs in May, up 29.5% from 25,845 in April. Tesla sales were 35,478 in March. Tesla China wholesale sales were...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan edges higher in thin trade, market awaits U.S. inflation data

SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed against the dollar in thin trade on Wednesday, with the market's focus locked on upcoming U.S. inflation data for clues to when the Federal Reserve might start tapering its monetary stimulus. Dealers said the spot yuan continued to swing around the 6.4 per dollar level, with many investors taking a "wait-and-see" approach ahead of Thursday's U.S. inflation data and European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3975 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3949 at midday, 61 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The spot yuan kept to tight range of about 50 pips, while trading volume shrank to $12.17 billion at midday, down from a normal half-day volume of about $15 billion. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3956 per dollar, 47 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3909. The market barely reacted to producer price index (PPI) data showing China's factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years in May. "The recent RMB appreciation did little to contain the surge in commodity prices as well as PPI," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. "After all, it appears that the pass-through of surging PPI to CPI inflation was rather mild and gradual ... Domestically, the PBOC should have no urgency to tighten its rate hike cycle for now, given still benign CPI inflation below the annual target of around 3%." Elsewhere, head of Russia's financial market lobby group said this week that Russia could issue OFZ government bonds denominated in Chinese yuan within two years. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 90.085 from the previous close of 90.127, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3942 per dollar. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3956 6.3909 -0.07% Spot yuan 6.3949 6.401 0.10% Divergence from -0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.09% Spot change since 2005 29.42% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.71 97.82 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.085 90.127 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3942 0.01% * Offshore 6.551 -2.37% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Stocksrock947.com

Asia stocks open higher on record for MSCI’s All-Country World Index

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asia stocks opened higher on Tuesday, cruising in the slipstream of a record high overnight gauge of global equity markets, with investors hoping for inflation and monetary policy clues later in a week full of key central bank meetings and data points. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips slightly as investors wait on the sidelines

* Dollar index edges down * U.S. CPI and ECB meeting on Thursday in focus * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates prices, adds comment, Changes byline, previous dateline London) By Sinéad Carew NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Monday as investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data after Friday's lower-than-expected jobs data. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy. There was little movement in major currency pairs and the S&P 500 was modestly lower without U.S. economic data to help give it direction on Monday. {.N] The dollar index was down 0.1% while the euro was up slightly against the dollar, at $1.2177. "At this point it looks like the market really wants to be short dollars. To us it suggests there's a risk chasing this move. It's a crowded position. You've already got a sizeable chunk of the market that's net short U.S. dollars so if feels like we need a shakeout of those positions," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. While Rai said there was "some risk the dollar will rally" he noted that investors are waiting for Federal Reserve's meeting next week. The foreign exchange market sees no reason for the Fed to change its monetary policy, "so we’ve still got accommodative monetary policy in the United States," said Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale. Market participants will also be looking at U.S. inflation data and the European Central Bank meeting, both on Thursday. Dovish rhetoric from ECB policymakers suggests the bank is in no hurry to slow the pace of buying under the 1.85 trillion euro ($2.24 trillion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). Speculators decreased their net short dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Currency investors seemed to shrug off news that the United States, Britain and other rich nations reached a deal on Saturday to squeeze more money out of multinational companies such as Amazon and Google and reduce their incentive to shift profits to low-tax offshore havens. "It was expected they'd come to some kind of agreement," said CIBC's Rai, but he said investors were likely wary of making bets as "The road is long and has lots of risks." The Australian dollar, which is seen as a proxy for risk appetite, was up 0.18% versus the U.S. dollar at 0.776. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 0.7% around $36,041 , while ether was up 2.6% at $2,780. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:19AM (1419 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 90.0350 90.1420 -0.10% 0.060% +90.3020 +90.0150 Euro/Dollar $1.2177 $1.2167 +0.08% +0.00% +$1.2182 +$1.2145 Dollar/Yen 109.2200 109.5350 -0.29% +0.00% +109.6350 +109.1900 Euro/Yen 133.00 133.26 -0.20% +4.79% +133.3800 +132.8900 Dollar/Swiss 0.8981 0.8991 -0.12% +0.00% +0.9010 +0.8977 Sterling/Dollar $1.4165 $1.4164 +0.01% +0.00% +$1.4181 +$1.4112 Dollar/Canadian 1.2081 1.2074 +0.06% +0.00% +1.2106 +1.2066 Aussie/Dollar $0.7755 $0.7742 +0.18% +0.00% +$0.7765 +$0.7727 Euro/Swiss 1.0936 1.0938 -0.02% +1.19% +1.0948 +1.0931 Euro/Sterling 0.8595 0.8590 +0.06% -3.83% +0.8612 +0.8579 NZ $0.7229 $0.7212 +0.26% +0.00% +$0.7239 +$0.7194 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.2820 8.3030 -0.26% +0.00% +8.3260 +8.2605 Euro/Norway 10.0840 10.1020 -0.18% -3.66% +10.1158 +10.0420 Dollar/Sweden 8.2637 8.2613 -0.01% +0.00% +8.2943 +8.2578 Euro/Sweden 10.0621 10.0634 -0.01% -0.14% +10.0905 +10.0470 (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Timothy Heritage)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar shuffles higher, shares bask near peaks

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Markets were in consolidation mode on Tuesday, with world stocks hovering just off record highs, the dollar lifted by upcoming inflation data and the main volatility gauges all looking reassuringly calm. There was some pressure on sterling as the UK government considered whether to delay...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European shares stay at record highs; commodity stocks fall

(Reuters) -European stocks hit record highs on Monday as another run of gains in automakers more than offset early declines in commodity-linked shares sparked by downbeat China export data. The European automobiles and parts index rose 0.9% to reach its highest since March 2015, extending a 5.3% rally from last...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Asia's FX steady as traders hold off bets ahead of US inflation report

BENGALURU (June 8): Asia's emerging market currencies largely held steady on Tuesday, as traders adopted a cautious approach ahead of US inflation data this week for clues on the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline. Stock markets, on the other hand, were a mixed bag with Indonesian shares falling 0.8% on concerns...
Stocksnorthwestgeorgianews.com

ICI rises 1.6% as jabs boost investor sentiment

Jun. 8—The Investor Confidence Index (ICI) for stocks in the next three months rose by 1.6% from the previous month and remains in the bullish zone as investors expect the Covid-19 vaccination programme to ease the pandemic situation. The upcoming nationwide vaccination drive is the main factor amping up investor...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Asia's reflation momentum puts commodities, shipping stocks on top

(June 8): Reflation trades are alive and kicking in Asian equities, where shippers and raw materials producers are outperforming both broader stock gauges and the surge in commodities prices as economies recover. Shares of Cosco Shipping Holdings Co. jumped 76% this year in Shanghai. Philex Mining Corp. has gained more...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Stronger midpoint lifts China's yuan ahead of U.S. inflation data

SHANGHAI, June 8 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed on Tuesday after the central bank set a stronger midpoint for the currency's daily trading band and as the dollar remained subdued after slightly weaker-than-expected payrolls data last week. With the yuan closely tracking moves in the dollar index, investors await U.S. consumer price data on Thursday for more clues as to the direction of Federal Reserve policy. "The yuan will likely remain rangebound in the near term. The effect of dollar buying for dividend payments may not be as clear as expected," said a trader at a foreign bank, adding that he was also monitoring developments in U.S.-China relations. U.S. President Joe Biden's order last week banning U.S. investment in certain Chinese companies is broader than a similar one signed by his predecessor Donald Trump and has a lower bar, making it easier to add more companies later. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint at 6.3909 per dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 6.3963. Spot yuan opened at 6.3907 per dollar and trimmed its advance to change hands at 6.3919 at midday, 45 pips stronger than Monday's late session close. While the yuan stayed on the stronger side of the psychologically important 6.4 per dollar level, analysts said expectations for strong appreciation had eased after a raft of official warnings against one-way bets on the currency. The PBOC also raised the reserve requirement ratio on foreign exchange deposits for the first time in 14 years last week. The offshore yuan was slightly weaker, trading at 6.3894 per dollar from a close of 6.3851 on Monday, as the global dollar index rose to 90.069 from the previous close of 89.988. "The central bank's actions were proven to be effective to suppress one-way RMB appreciation bias," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. "The softer China exports figure justified (the) PBOC's concern over the negative impact of broad RMB strength on China exports. The release of China CPI and PPI figures...will show the effect of RMB appreciation on curbing the imported inflation." Surging demand for raw materials lifted growth in China's imports to its fastest pace in 10 years in May, although export growth slowed more than expected as COVID-19 cases disrupted major ports. China is due to release consumer and producer price index figures for May on Wednesday. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3909 6.3963 0.08% Spot yuan 6.3919 6.3964 0.07% Divergence from 0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.13% Spot change since 2005 29.48% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.8 97.81 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.069 89.988 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3894 0.04% * Offshore 6.5455 -2.36% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Xiao Han in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)