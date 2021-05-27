Cancel
The Proms 2021: your complete guide to what to book

By Ivan Hewett,
Telegraph
Cover picture for the articleHallelujah – the 127th season of the Proms, long rumoured and much hoped for, is actually happening. Given the present weird circumstances, in which the Proms along with every other festival had to be planned amidst ever-shifting goalposts regarding social distancing and travel restrictions – not to mention the problems for visiting artists brought on by Brexit – it’s a very impressive rabbit that Proms director David Pickard has pulled out of the hat. And unlike last year’s season, which was entirely online (much to music-lovers dismay, who pointed to the proper in-person concerts happening elsewhere in the country) this one offers concerts for real, live audiences.

