The Proms 2021: your complete guide to what to book

Last year was meant to be a marquee year for Mark-Anthony Turnage, his 60th birthday celebrated by a string of premieres. You would expect nothing less for the Essex-born composer, who long ago established himself as one of the foremost of his generation. And yet, as we all know, something happened which put most of those plans to bed. Asked if all the cancelled concerts bother him, though, and he shrugs. “I have to put a suit on, I have to take a bow... I don’t enjoy that, to be honest,” he sighs. “I just want to wear jeans and a t-shirt!”