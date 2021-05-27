Simon Kenton English Teacher Leann Lewis named Kentucky Education Association Teacher of the Year

Leann Lewis, a ninth-grade English teacher at Simon Kenton High School, has been awarded the 2021 Kentucky Education Association (KEA) Teacher of the Year Award. “Leann is one of the most pivotal, crucial professionals – a freshman English teacher who guides students through a meaningful transition between middle/high school. She has the talent, skill and capacity to work with all students regardless of ability or diversity … and her innovative, creative work in Read 180 is a model for schools in our district and state,” said Laura Schneider, a fellow teacher at Simon Kenton and president emeritus of the Kenton County Education Association. “Her curriculum continually changes as she envisions the needs of students evolving and changing. This is the hallmark of a great teacher and Leann is one of the best.”