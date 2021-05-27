Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kenton County, KY

Simon Kenton English Teacher Leann Lewis named Kentucky Education Association Teacher of the Year

Posted by 
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Leann Lewis, a ninth-grade English teacher at Simon Kenton High School, has been awarded the 2021 Kentucky Education Association (KEA) Teacher of the Year Award. “Leann is one of the most pivotal, crucial professionals – a freshman English teacher who guides students through a meaningful transition between middle/high school. She has the talent, skill and capacity to work with all students regardless of ability or diversity … and her innovative, creative work in Read 180 is a model for schools in our district and state,” said Laura Schneider, a fellow teacher at Simon Kenton and president emeritus of the Kenton County Education Association. “Her curriculum continually changes as she envisions the needs of students evolving and changing. This is the hallmark of a great teacher and Leann is one of the best.”

www.nkytribune.com
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
County
Kenton County, KY
State
Kentucky State
Kenton County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Kenton
Person
Eddie Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Education#Preschool Teacher#School Teachers#High School Students#College Students#Education And Schools#Simon Kenton High School#Kea#Kenton County School#Cincinnati Magazine#Morehead State University#Kentucky Teacher#English Education#Teaching#President Emeritus#Educators#Kindergarten#Grades#Arts Degree#Middle High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationWBOC

Maryland Department of Education Recognizes 2021-2022 Teachers of the Year

- Maryland is honoring its 2021-2022 Teachers of the Year. During a virtual summit held Thursday, State Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon joined the top 24 teachers across the state representing each local school system. A highly competitive designation, the teachers will form a cohort that will work together...
Morgan County, GAMorgan County Citizen

Lindsay Peaster named systemwide Teacher of the Year

The Morgan County School System has named its Systemwide Teacher of the Year: Lindsay Peaster, a special education and language arts teacher at Morgan County Middle School (MCMS). Peaster was named MCMS’s Teacher of the Year last month, now she’s been named Teacher of the Year for the entire school system and will be in a pool of other systemwide Teachers of the Year to be eligible for the coveted title of State Teacher of the Year.
Springfield, ORchronicle1909.com

Huling: Teacher of the year

SPRINGFIELD – A middle school teacher in Springfield is one of 16 educators awarded Regional Teacher of the Year by the Department of Education. Teachers have overcome challenges requiring transitioning instructional models, developing new ways to create important student connections and learning new teaching platforms. Ricci Huling teaches 6th-8th grade math and arts at Agnes Stewart Middle School, and is the only Lane County educator to have received the award.
Dayville, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Dayville's Sullivan named Regional Teacher of the Year

Carrie Sullivan from Dayville School District was named the Grant County Education School District Regional Teacher of the Year. The announcement May 18 was based on nominations by students, colleagues, administrators, friends or family members. The winner was selected by a diverse panel of regional representatives. “Now a 10-year veteran,...
Belfast, MEpenbaypilot.com

Belfast teacher named Alternative Educator of the Year

BELFAST — The Alternative Education Association of Maine has announced Lindsey Schortz of the Belfast Community Outreach Program in Education (BCOPE) has been named the 2021 Alternative Educator of the Year. Schortz is the Lead Science and Math teacher in the program and has become integral to the success of...
Hamilton, INreadthereporter.com

Kristen Distler named HSE Schools Teacher of the Year

It appears librarians are quite popular within Hamilton Southeastern Schools. Kristen Distler, Fall Creek Junior High School’s Teacher Librarian, is the district’s teacher of the year for the upcoming school year. For the school year just ended, no individual teacher received the award, with the school corporation citing all teachers as teachers of the year with the added stress of teaching during a pandemic.
Cleveland County, NCShelby Star

Shelby teacher named outstanding music educator

Sara Grant enjoys playing the guitar and uses her musical talent to sooth and entertain students with cognitive disabilities. A licensed therapist at North Shelby School, her expertise in the field and care for her students garnered her the 2020/21 Maxine Swalin Award for Outstanding Music Educator. Director of Education...
Alabama Stateotmj.com

McClendon Named ‘Sweet 16’ Finalist in State Teacher of the Year

In early May, the Alabama State Department of Education announced the 16 finalists for its oldest and most prestigious awards program. The Alabama Teacher of the Year award competition recognizes teachers throughout the state who inspire their students, foster achievement and passionately prepare them to succeed beyond their school years and into their professional lives.
Tuscarawas, OHTimes Reporter

Claymont Foundation names Teacher of the Year

The Claymont Foundation recently named Elizabeth J. Rudy Barrow as the 2021 Teacher of the Year. Barrow has been a teacher at Claymont High School since 2006, teaching 9-12 French language and world cinema. She previously taught history and French as an adjunct at Kent State University Tuscarawas. Barrow earned...
Shawnee, OKcountywidenews.com

OBU Dedicates Classroom Designed For Teacher Education Students

The Oklahoma Baptist University Board of Trustees approved faculty promotions and participated in a ribbon-cutting and classroom dedication during their May meeting on the OBU campus in Shawnee. From the academic services committee, chaired by Dr. Eric Costanzo, senior pastor of South Tulsa Baptist Church, the Board of Trustees approved...
Newport, RInewportri.com

Rogers teacher named Newport public schools teacher of the year

Rogers High School Social Studies teacher Angela Johnson has been selected as the 2021-2022 Newport Public Schools Teacher of the Year. A lifelong Newporter, Johnson has worked tirelessly to educate and motivate her students. Known for her great enthusiasm, attention to detail and energy, Johnson is a beloved teacher and colleague.