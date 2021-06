Berlin-headquartered deposit marketplace Raisin has officially launched its operations in the US by teaming up with its first partner bank. MapleMark Bank has reportedly become the first US-based banking institution to integrate Raisin’s Savings-as-a-Service software on its digital platform. By leveraging the technology, MapleMark customers are able to look at ladder, liquidity, and market-linked term deposit products online. They can also check out available terms and yields, while being able to open up their preferred account with a few clicks.