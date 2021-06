New Delhi: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is lodged in Dominica jail, has been denied bail by the High Court there, local media reported. The Dominica court denied him bail on the grounds that he is a ‘flight risk’. Further, the high court said he did not have any ties with Dominica and the court could not impose any conditions which will stop him from leaving the country, news outlet Antigua Newsroom said, as per PTI.