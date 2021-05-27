Recognizing spasticity after a stroke: Hear one woman's journey

(BPT) - Lilly Rockwell’s earliest memories are having headaches so severe she would vomit. Since her mother suffers from migraine, they assumed that’s what Lilly had too. Lilly and her family sought advice from doctors to alleviate her symptoms, but without success, so she continued to struggle with migraine into her adult life. “As my migraine disease progressed and I got older, I was constantly worried about having an attack and how it might impact time with my family and friends, and my profession as a real estate agent. I need to be focused every day to help my clients find their dream home. I cannot be sidelined for days with a migraine.”