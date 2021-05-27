Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Recognizing spasticity after a stroke: Hear one woman's journey

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - A stroke can be a life-altering experience—one with long-term effects that can impact recovery. About 25-43% of U.S. stroke patients are affected by spasticity in the first year post-stroke.[1] Spasticity is a condition where certain muscles in the arms and legs involuntarily contract or tense up, causing a significant impact on a person’s independence and ability to move freely. It can affect upper and lower limbs and can appear as a bent elbow or wrist, clenched fist, turned in foot, or curled toes.

