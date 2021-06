EUGENE, Ore. — What you saw, over the course of 10 minutes in the women’s steeplechase final on a warm Oregon night on Thursday, was nothing less than absolutely everything the US Olympic Trials has to offer. It is the reason why family, friends, and track nerds across the country make the pilgrimage to the holy site of Hayward Field every four (or five) years. Because there is no other track meet in America quite like this one, and at its inspiring, gut-wrenching best, it makes you feel things no other meet can.