Also under Android it should soon be possible to hide the advertising ID AAID (Android Advertising ID) completely from access and thus make tracking much more difficult. Google announced this and stated that the changed handling should be introduced via an update at the end of 2021. If the consent to the use of the advertising ID is not given under Android, the unique identification can no longer be viewed at all, not even from apps for which this was currently still the case. Just two months ago, the Viennese data protection activist Max Schrems filed a GDPR complaint against Google in France because the company was illegally prosecuting users of Android phones without their consent.