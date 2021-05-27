Cancel
Ofcom race to be rerun as big tech fights to block ex-Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre

By Christopher Hope,
Telegraph
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe race to become chairman of Ofcom will be rerun after Facebook and Google lobbied to stop the former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre getting the job, The Telegraph can reveal. The culture secretary Oliver Dowden on Wednesday wrote to Peter Riddell the Public Appointments commissioner, saying he wants the process to start “afresh” with a new selection panel for the £142,500-a-year role - one of the most influential in the British media industry.

