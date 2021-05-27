Cancel
Austin, TX

It's a Wage Shortage – Not a Labor Shortage – and It Disproportionately Affects Women and Persons of Color

By Jessi Cape
Austin Chronicle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you type "restaurant workers" into any search engine, the revved up reckoning of labor and wages in the United States' massive hospitality industry is glaringly apparent. All over the country, including Austin, worker strikes are gaining momentum as elected officials and business owners at every tier discuss forward steps in this not-quite-post-pandemic era. The COVID-19 crisis – and all of its inherent dangers and societal changes – has changed the restaurant industry forever: Workers are no longer willing to work the same high-risk jobs for low wages and no protection. Surveys of hospitality workers juxtaposed with many intricate factors ("It's the economy, stupid") indicate it's an exceedingly complicated situation, but experts say one of the most effective solutions is raising the wage of restaurant workers.

www.austinchronicle.com
