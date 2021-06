New Delhi, June 12 : Indian fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi was on Friday denied bail by the High Court in Dominica, citing him to be a flight risk, local media reported. According to Antigua News Room, a news outlet in the Caribbean island, it said, "Choksi's application was denied on the basis that he is a flight risk, he has no ties to Dominica and the court cannot impose any conditions that will assure it that he wouldn't abscond."