How were you able to adapt during COVID-19 when the meeting and events industry got disrupted?. The pandemic came and truly transformed the way we now operate in the events industry. I was able to adapt by leveraging the slow down of events, by coordinating and attending virtual meetings. I went from traveling for regional meetings to hosting weekly zoom updates with shareholders and directors. With social events (weddings and special occasion events), I learned quickly that moving events to future dates were becoming a bit of a norm. I have had to quickly adjust and connect with vendors to find out their future availability as well as their covid prevention procedures. I have never focused so much on force majeure clauses as I have had to do now! Here are the 3 ways that I have adapted to all of the changes: