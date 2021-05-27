aGLIFF Launches a Mini Film-a-Thon for Pride Month
The queer film canon is an ever-growing coterie of movies based around the experiences of LGBTQIA individuals, but it can also be something very personal. Taking this upcoming Pride Month as ample opportunity, aGLIFF, the Austin-based All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival, is hosting its Pride Mini Film-a-Thon, a selection of four narrative features and two shorts programs, all of them worthy additions to anyone's queer film canon.www.austinchronicle.com