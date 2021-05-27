Is now the time for a gap year?
Uncertainty has reigned over many students for the last year-plus. As the COVID-19 virus spread across the globe, schools were forced to transition to virtual learning. Some did so full-time, while others offered hybrid learning plans that combined virtual learning with in person instruction. Confronting that transition proved exhausting for parents and educators, but students also could not be blamed if they felt a little academic fatigue as they navigated learning during the pandemic.www.wvnews.com