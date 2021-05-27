Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Is now the time for a gap year?

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleUncertainty has reigned over many students for the last year-plus. As the COVID-19 virus spread across the globe, schools were forced to transition to virtual learning. Some did so full-time, while others offered hybrid learning plans that combined virtual learning with in person instruction. Confronting that transition proved exhausting for parents and educators, but students also could not be blamed if they felt a little academic fatigue as they navigated learning during the pandemic.

www.wvnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Secondary Education#Gap Year#The Gap Year Association#Gya
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Public HealthKSLTV

New Study Identifies Six Trends In K-12 Schools After Pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A new survey by the company that became known for their online school platform—Canvas—showed six new trends in education now that the pandemic is easing its grip on the nation. Instructure surveyed parents and educators after a tough pandemic school year. None of the trends...
Public Healthcapitolweekly.net

Now is the time for the Health Equity Fund

There’s no question that communities of color — like the areas where I grew up and represent today, such as Watts, Wilmington and Compton, for example — have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s past due for us to right this injustice. This is why I’m championing a...
Personal Financecuinsight.com

Financial education in school: It’s time to close the gap

Think back to how you learned how to manage your finances—were you taught about money from teachers in school or family members at home or were you self-taught through trial and error?. If your answer is from family members or through trial and error, you’re not alone; these are the...
Public Healththekashmirimages.com

On reopening of Educational Institutions

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented extraordinary challenges to the education system of the entire world. At the end of April-2021, as alarm bells began to sound again on the growing spread of the virus, governments and administrations announced closures of schools across Jammu and Kashmir like other parts of the country, in order to slow down the spread of the virus. The lockdown period kept on getting prolonged and there was no clarity regarding when and how to reopen schools. The situation remains the same and the administration is still grappling with the complex and high-stake questions of whether to reopen educational Institutions and how to operate them safely if such a decision is taken. These decisions need to be informed only by the most up-to-date evidence regarding COVID-19, about the impacts of school closures on students and about the complexities of operating school buildings as the pandemic persists.
Iowa StateClinton Herald

Iowa establishes new mental health center for students across state

(The Center Square) – Iowa schools will begin receiving mental health services and support this summer and the 2021-2022 school year through a new partnership, officials announced June 23. The Iowa Center for School Mental Health, a partnership of the Iowa Department of Education and the University of Iowa College...
Ashland, OHtimes-gazette.com

Letter: Now is the time to prioritize suicide prevention

In Ohio, suicide is the second leading cause of death in ages 10-34. We also saw a sharp rise of anxiety and related behaviors during the pandemic. Eight friends in my life have been personally impacted by suicide. They have lost a child, sibling, parent or close friend. Many others are struggling every day with their mental health and suicide ideation.
EducationSouthern Chester County Weekliesf

Shusterman backs special education legislation

State Rep. Melissa Shusterman’s measure that would allow parents of special education students to decide if they want their child to repeat a grade after a year of virtual learning passed the House this week in the form of S.B. 664. Shusterman’s bill (H.B. 909) was incorporated into S.B. 664....
Collegesathensceo.com

CAES Ratcliffe Scholars Enrich Their Education with Experiential Learning

The University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES) offers an exceptional array of courses taught by world-renowned professors — but it is often experiences beyond the walls of the classroom that truly set students apart. The CAES Ratcliffe Scholars Program promotes and encourages undergraduate students to participate...
Educationh-net.org

CFP Roundtable at NeMLA "Win-win: benefits of collaborations between K-12 and college language programs”

With multiple college and secondary foreign language programs closed or downsized in recent years, many educators have come to see explicit advocacy strategies and community outreach initiatives as indispensable components of their professional lives that will keep their programs alive. One such strategy is building reliable student pipelines all through K-16 levels.
Educationbarrheadnews.com

East Renfrewshire: Attainment gap grown over last year

THE attainment gap in early years education between children from the most and least affluent communities across East Renfrewshire has increased over the past year, a new report has revealed. It is believed lockdown restrictions, particularly nursery closures between March and June last year, are responsible for the rise. Primary...
CollegesDaily Californian

UC should implement open-source textbook program

The recently announced #CaliforniansForAll College Program is welcome news for the many students who have been burdened by college expenses that have rapidly ballooned over the past few decades. This program significantly advances our state in making college education affordable and equitable. To further address the issue of college affordability, we call upon the UC Board of Regents to support the implementation of a systemwide open textbook program.
Economyjuliecampbellmortgage.com

Is Now The Time To Move Into A Retirement Home?

There are thousands of people who turn 65 every day, which is the typical retirement age. Before the development of the pandemic, most people had to wait to retire before they could move to their retirement homes. Due to the pandemic, a lot of people are working remotely, giving them a chance to move to their retirement homes before they actually retire. Is it a smart idea to move before retiring? If the next phase of life is calling, now might be a time to make the move to a retirement home, whether this is a home on the beach or a sprawling property located in the countryside.
Educationtwollow.com

Tips For Selecting The Best Preschool in Singapore For Your Child.

Early childhood education lays a strong foundation for lifelong success of your child and hence you will need to pay attention to the quality of education that you offer to your child. Along with improving behavior for future learning, the right kind of facility also plays an important role in improving the cognitive development of your child.
Cortland, NYSUNY Cortland

SUNY Cortland adopts test-blind policy for SAT and ACT

SUNY Cortland will not consider SAT or ACT test scores for prospective undergraduates who apply during the 2021-22 academic year, moving to a test-blind admissions process aimed at increasing opportunities for potential students with a variety of challenging circumstances. “This is a decision that aims to promote equity and increase...
Educationrbtcpas.com

Does Your School Need a Diversity & Inclusion Task Force?

The past year represented a cultural reckoning across America. From socioeconomic inequality to racial, and gender disparities, it’s clear there’s work to be done to truly embrace diversity and inclusion throughout the country. There’s probably no better place to start than within our school districts and our classrooms. Teachers have a unique responsibility to broaden the minds and hearts of their students. Whether the students they are teaching are in elementary school, or advancing through secondary learning in college and beyond, there’s always more growth to experience. So, what does a diversity and inclusion task force even mean, and is it something your team of professionals should pursue? The decisions your school makes are unique and should reflect the values and voices of the community members you serve. Below, we will explore how providing instruction through a lens of diversity can promote tolerance of people with differing ideals. It can also help your administration to foster cultural respect of ‘the other,’ and even reduce bullying.
Chicago, ILchicagobooth.edu

What Is the Potential for Innovation in K-12 Education?

An alumnus, a professor, and a student share how they think K-12 school systems can use lessons from the pandemic to evolve. is CEO of Kids First Chicago, a nonprofit working to improve public-school access and educational environments. In April 2021, he was awarded a Medal of Honor from the City of Chicago for his organization’s work on the digital divide and initiative Chicago Connected, now the country’s largest free internet program.
Educationcollegexpress.com

5 Ways SEL Can Help Low-Income Students

Students living within families classified as low-income may lack access to essentials such as food, clothing, and utilities. But low-income students also face unique educational challenges, including fewer resources and opportunities and less support for advancement. On top of this, many don’t have the digital equipment or internet connection necessary for online education. The COVID-19 pandemic has widened the income gap between low- and high-income households, further exasperating these issues. However, there are several ways Social-Emotional Learning can help low-income students thrive both in the current crisis and beyond.