The Verde Report: Fantastic Goals and Where to Find Them

I'm not sure I'd bet on Austin hosting an Olympic Games in the near future, but boy, if the city ever did, what an opening ceremony it would produce. That is as clear as ever after Austin FC's inaugural home match at Q2 Stadium delivered all the passion, spectacle, and emotion of an Olympic-sized curtain raiser. The tifo – a visual display created and deployed by fans before a game – further immortalized a checklist of Austin legends. Matthew McConaughey, looking like a yogi version of Batman's the Riddler with his Verde suit and djembe drum, single-handedly returned the word "cheerleader" to its literal definition. The pageantry vastly overshadowed the match itself, which ended in a 0-0 draw against the middling San Jose Earthquakes.