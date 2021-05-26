newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Suncor Energy adopts net-zero-by-2050 greenhouse gas emissions target

By Canadian Press
townandcountrytoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. has become the latest major oil company to commit to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The new goal is an upgrade from its current program adopted in 2015 to reduce emissions intensity from upstream operations by 30 per cent by 2030, and matches the 2050 target set by oilsands producer rival Cenovus Energy Inc. last year, as well as Canada's official national goal.

www.townandcountrytoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Energy Production#Energy Company#Greenhouse Emissions#Oil And Gas#Suncor Energy Inc#Cenovus Energy Inc#Canadian#The Pembina Institute#Base Plant#Burrard Terminal#Terra Nova#The Canadian Press#Cve#Tsx#Syncrude#Low Carbon Businesses#Workforce Reductions#Offsets#Average Production
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryBBC

Business takes aims at emission targets

The pressure to reduce emissions has been rising fast towards the top of boardroom agendas. As well as oil majors facing shareholder pressure, Scottish trade bodies - from engineering to finance - are rattling their members' to get attention for what will be required. Beware of greenwash, though... Two of...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Net zero global emissions by 2050? The IEA's outlook is unrealistic

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is a group of 30 countries that purchase oil and gas from abroad. The United States, United Kingdom, Canada and others created the IEA in 1974, right after the first oil shock to protect their interests against major oil- and gas-producing nations who had begun colluding to manipulate the market. This mission continued for nearly 50 years, but recently the IEA has involved itself in long-term policy advice concerning climate issues. The problem is that the IEA’s advice has turned foolhardy and, if the world were to follow it, we would see a new Dark Age.
Industryjwnenergy.com

Canadian oil and gas industry commitment to STARS remains strong

For the past 27 years the Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) has raised more than $17 million for the Shock Trauma Air Rescue Society (STARS) through its annual PSAC STARS & Spurs Gala fundraiser. In 2021 the global pandemic gave PSAC the opportunity to reimagine the fundraising campaign to...
Energy Industrywtvbam.com

EU to target industry, transport in renewable energy rules, Commission says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – An upcoming overhaul of European Union renewable energy regulations will include measures targeting transport and industry, where the use of emissions-free energy sources are lagging, the bloc’s energy policy chief said on Wednesday. The European Commission is preparing to unveil 12 climate change policies in July, all...
Energy IndustryMic

A court ordered Shell to reduce its emissions by 45%, which could spell trouble for other polluters

Usually when a company is taken to court for polluting or other violations of the law, they are hit with a fine and a slap on the wrist. But on Wednesday, a court in the Netherlands handed down a different kind of punishment. In a landmark ruling that is believed to be the first of its kind, a Dutch court ruled that Shell must reduce its carbon emissions by 45% by the year 2030, effectively requiring the oil giant to fall in line with the Paris Agreement.
IndustryTravel Weekly

Singapore Airlines pledges net zero carbon emissions by 2050

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group has pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The group’s airlines – Singapore Airlines, Scoot and SIA Cargo – will invest in new-generation aircraft, adopt low-carbon technology such as sustainable aviation fuels, and source “high quality” carbon offsets. The airline group said it...
Environmentrenewanews.com

Landfills: A Potent Source of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

By Diane Cherry When you toss out your trash each day, you probably don’t give it much thought. The furthest consideration Americans give their garbage is ensuring that it gets picked up on garbage day.But the truth is, America has a trash problem. The average American produces 1,704 pounds of garbage per year, which is around three times the global average. The EPA reported that total generation of..
Industryfreightwaves.com

How Blume Global reached net-zero emissions

As companies face increasing pressure from customers and investors to decarbonize and pursue greener operations, cloud-based logistics company Blume Global is now carbon neutral. In addition to implementing emission-reduction strategies, Blume Global is purchasing carbon credits to offset the 1,805 tons of CO2 it emitted in 2020, which is the...