Public Notice: Handshakes on the Concourse

In the spirit of our "Getting Back Out There" issue, I'm reverting to soccer columnist for a week, just to revel in the prospect of full-capacity crowds at Austin FC's gorgeous new Q2 Stadium. At a press conference Monday morning (May 24), local officials including Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County Judge Andy Brown, Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, and ATXFC President Andy Loughnane delivered the news fans had been hoping for: The stadium will be able to safely open at full capacity on opening night, Saturday, June 19, and "near full capacity" for the U.S. women's national team game three nights earlier against Nigeria.