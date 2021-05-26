Cancel
Divi & Tamarijn Aruba Offers Baby Boomers Package

By Steve Grasso
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDivi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives has announced its Back To Travel Baby Boomers package, offering guests over the age of 62 up to 35% savings through Dec. 20, 2021. As well as 35% savings, the package also features added amenities such as a welcome gift with a resort t-shirt, and a curated ‘dine around’ program for guests to enjoy the flavors of Aruba from across the resorts’ 10 dining venues. A complimentary upgrade to Premium Oceanfront room (Tamarijn Aruba bookings only) is also included in the package.

