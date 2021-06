The Green Brook Lions Club welcomed new member Walter Duralek this last year. Walter Duralek joined the Green Brook Lions Club in 2020. Walter is a Manager at NJ Transit, where he has worked for more than 28 years. Currently, Walter works in the Power Supervisor’s Office. He is also a licensed electrician. After living in the area for more than 17 years, Walter and his wife Shari moved to Green Brook in 2018, along with their daughter and son.