The Luv Doc: Don’t Ask Your Ex

I have been divorced since 2016 and share custody of my 10-year-old daughter. Me and my ex went through a lot of couples counseling and have remained friends – not only for the sake of our daughter, but because we actually like each other. We just couldn't live together or maintain a healthy relationship. All that said, my girlfriend thinks it's weird that I am friends with my ex-wife and is insisting that I not have contact with my ex other than handovers of our daughter. Is she right or is she being unreasonable? If I was going to get back with my ex, I would have done so long ago, but she doesn't seem to think that matters.