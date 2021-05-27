The Luv Doc: Don’t Ask Your Ex
My girlfriend broke up with me nearly a year ago and since then I haven't talked to her once. I have left her numerous texts, voicemails, etc., etc., but she never responds. I have driven by her house and seen her car in her driveway so I know she hasn't moved. The last time I even saw her was at an outdoor show in October and when she saw me she left. I would like to get her back, but if that can't happen I would at least like to be friends. How can I get her to talk to me?