CHVRCHES will drop new album Screen Violence August 27. It's the Scottish trio's fourth album to date and so far we have heard the singles "He Said She Said" and "How Not To Drown." The latter features vocals from the one and only Robert Smith of The Cure. Today the band have shared a remix of the song courtesy of Smith that takes the song's theme of of staying conscious when submerged by water and pushes it into even deeper, darker territory.