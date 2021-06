The diversity of roles available in the science arena is broader now than ever before, with more women taking on management roles in STEM, including an increasing number in senior and board positions. That said, in a pre-pandemic report on women in science, UNESCO reinforces that this is still far from being the norm, with women employed in scientific R&D across the world accounting for less than one-third of the workforce, with a global average of 29.3 percent. Although progress is being made, it is clear there is still much work to be done to reduce this gender gap.